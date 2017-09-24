WADA to renegotiate with Montreal: ministers

PARIS — The World Anti-Doping Agency has agreed to renegotiate its existing deal with Canadian authorities in order to keep its headquarters in Montreal, Canadian officials said Sunday.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Quebec International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre say WADA has decided not to hold an open bidding process to select a new host city after its agreement with Montreal runs out in 2021.

Garneau and St-Pierre, along with municipal representatives, travelled to Paris over the weekend to make the case for keeping the headquarters in Montreal until at least 2031.

The delegation made a 45-minute presentation to WADA's executive committee on Sunday morning.

Following that presentation, the committee agreed to negotiate an extension of the current deal on the condition that it be improved, Garneau and St-Pierre confirmed.

The parties have until the end of November to reach a new deal, which would then have to be approved by WADA committee members.

WADA did not immediately respond to a request to confirm these details.

In separate phone interviews, both Garneau and St-Pierre said they were pleased with the outcome.

"The agency is recognized across the world for its excellent work," Garneau said. "The city of Montreal is perfectly located because it has a university milieu that is rich in research."

"We came in with a very factual attitude," said St-Pierre, who added that her team had been working on the file for six months leading up to the Paris meeting.