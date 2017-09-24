900 people treated during Montreal races

MONTREAL — One of the organizers of the Montreal marathon says almost 900 people received medical attention as today's 10 kilometre and half-marathon events took place under blazing heat.

The shorter events were still held even after the full 42.2 kilometre distance was cancelled due to concerns over high heat and humidity.

Eddy Afram says the number of medical interventions was higher than usual but still in line with the organizers' expectations given the temperature.

He says most of the treatments were for heat stroke or common running injuries such as cramps and muscle strains.