Dianne Watts expected to run for B.C. Liberal job

SURREY, B.C. — An MP for Surrey, B.C., is expected to become the second person officially in the running for leader of the B.C. Liberals today.

Dianne Watts is hosting a "special announcement" this afternoon where it is expected that she will announce her candidacy.

Watts is currently the Conservative MP for South Surrey-White Rock, a seat she won in the 2015 federal election.

Previously, she served as mayor of the Vancouver suburb from 2005 to 2014.