Canada wins kudos for NAFTA stance on labour

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is getting kudos from unions for proposing that both Mexico and the United States commit to improved labour standards in a rewritten North American free trade agreement.

Christopher Monette, public affairs director for Teamsters Canada, says it's not helpful to focus strictly on Mexico, where low wages have resulted in an exodus of manufacturing jobs from Canada and the U.S.

He says there's also been an exodus of Canadian jobs to American states that have right to work laws which assert a worker's right to refuse to join a union or pay dues while still receiving the same benefits of unionization as dues-paying workers.

Canada is pushing for an end to such laws, in effect in 28 states, and which labour representatives maintain are a union-busting tactic aimed at starving them of cash.