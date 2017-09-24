Progress being made: chief NAFTA negotiator

"The U.S. has put forward a number of proposals. There are some important ones still to come, but they have put forward a number of them so we have plenty to work with for the time being," he said.

The U.S.'s failure to lay all its cards on the table has prompted many stakeholders and trade experts to predict there is no way a deal can be struck by year-end. The Americans want a quick deal before NAFTA can become a political football in the run-up to next fall's congressional mid-term elections and in next year's Mexican election.

Verheul suggested it's premature to conclude that a year-end deal is impossible but, at the same time, he declined an opportunity to say he's confident the deadline can be met.

"We'll make good progress in the next few rounds, I think, but the end game is always the hardest part and impossible to predict," he said.

"I think I've been wrong most times that I've tried to predict when a negotiation would conclude."

Earlier Sunday, Unifor president Jerry Dias, who has been working closely with the Canadian government, said he believes the Americans have no intention of striking a deal by year-end. He predicted President Donald Trump will blow up the negotiations and come back to the table later next year, closer to the mid-term elections, with a "take it or leave it" proposal.

"My guess is there's not going to be a deal. I don't believe the U.S. is serious about getting a deal," Dias said.

But Verheul said he has seen no sign the Americans are negotiating in bad faith.

"We've seen no indication of that so far. They're continuing to engage," he said, adding that the tone around the table is "quite constructive" for the most part, although there are "moments when things get a little more heated."

The Canadian government, meanwhile, is getting kudos from unions for proposing that both Mexico and the United States commit to improved labour standards in a rewritten NAFTA.

Canadian officials contend that more stringent labour and environmental standards are the key to reversing the exodus of manufacturing jobs, particularly in the automotive sector, to low-wage Mexico. But it's also pushing for and end to right-to-work laws in the U.S.

Such laws, in effect in 28 states, assert workers' right not to join or pay dues to a union even while enjoying the advantages of unionization. Labour critics see the laws as essentially union-busting, aimed at starving unions of cash.

"We think the Canadian proposal on labour is a solid document ... that can increase working conditions for middle-class families in both Canada and the United States and, of course, Mexico quite substantially," said Christopher Monette, public affairs director for Teamsters Canada.

"We're facing an exodus of jobs to Mexico but also to right to work states in the United States. And that should be just as concerning to Canadians."

Dias said the Canadian government is holding "very, very strong" on its proposal for improved labour standards by both its NAFTA partners but the Americans have so far shown no interest in scrapping right to work laws.

However, Inside U.S. Trade reported Sunday that the U.S. intends to table its own proposals on labour standards, as well as on intellectual property, during the third round. Labour is on the agenda for Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press