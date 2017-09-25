Heat wave continues, Environment Canada urges caution

Hot and humid conditions we saw on the weekend are expected to continue into at least Tuesday (Sept. 26).

“Mostly sunny skies will allow daytime temperatures to reach the low 30s, with humidex values approaching 40 again,” states a heat warning alert issued by Environment Canada.

“A cold front is expected to move across southern Ontario through the day Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week.”

Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.