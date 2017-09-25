Crash closes Toronto-bound QEW

BURLINGTON, Ont. — A fatal crash on the Burlington Skyway is causing major traffic delays heading into Toronto.
Ontario provincial police say the crash took place shortly after 6 a.m. on the Queen Elizabeth Way.
Police say it involved a transport truck and a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are expected to be closed for hours.
(680News)
By The Canadian Press
