Toronto-bound QEW reopens after fatal crash

News 03:46 PM

BURLINGTON, Ont. — A major route into Toronto has reopened after a fatal crash on the Burlington Skyway caused traffic headaches Monday morning.

Ontario provincial police say the crash took place shortly after 6 a.m. on the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Police say it involved a transport truck, a motorcycle and other vehicles.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old woman from Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW were closed for several hours for an investigation.

(680News, The Canadian Press)

By The Canadian Press

