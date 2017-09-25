French govt: Senate elections were a 'failure' for Macron

PARIS — French government spokesman Christophe Castaner says Senate elections have been a "failure" for President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party.

The conservative Republicans were the clear winners in Sunday's vote for about half the chamber's 348 seats.

Macron's 17-month-old Republic on the Move! party has just 28 seats in the Senate according to results published Monday. The Republicans have 171 seats.

Senators aren't chosen by the public but by some 75,000 elected officials, mostly from local councils across the country.