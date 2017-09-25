Toronto stock index up on surging oil prices

TORONTO — Rallying energy stocks helped lift the Toronto stock index higher today as U.S stock indices fell amid the latest North Korea comments.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.00 points to 15,516.23, as the November crude contract soared $1.56 to US$52.22 per barrel for the first time since mid-April.

In New York, a tech sell-off overshadowed gains for energy as investors absorbed remarks made by North Korea's foreign minister regarding President Donald Trump's weekend tweet that leader Kim Jong Un may not be "around much longer" was a declaration of war.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 53.50 points to 22,296.09. The S&P 500 index edged down 5.56 points to 2,496.66 and the Nasdaq composite index declined 56.33 points to 6,370.59.