Invictus Games motivated former medic

"I was watching one of the Paralympic Games and I was like: 'That might be interesting. That could be a lot of fun, actually!'" she said.

It's a rough sport with a lot of jostling — not unlike a game of bumper cars. Wheelchair basketball also has a bit of contact between plays, she said, but it's usually not intentional.

"With wheelchair rugby, yeah, you're trying to hit," she said.

Invictus athletes are allowed to sign up for the sport even if they have full use of their legs. Buttnor said she didn't have access to a wheelchair to train. She's been using a handbike at the gym to do what she calls a "super warm up" to get into shape.

Getting back into shape took quite a while. She hadn't played sports in years — partially due to lack of opportunity, but also because of her own difficulties with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Trying to get out of bed in the morning was hard enough," she said.

In 1993, while on standby at a training exercise in Wainwright, Alta., Buttnor was sitting in a field ambulance when a massive C-130 Hercules cargo plane crashed before her eyes.

"My partner and I were sitting there, watching it happen," she said. Buttnor was one of the first responders to the crash.

The plane had been skimming the ground at extremely high speeds while unloading a bag of sand out the back — a manoeuvre used to drop supplies to troops under fire.

"It looked like the payload exploded out the back and then the whole aircraft tumbled onto the ground," she said.

The plane crashed, broke into three pieces, then caught fire. Millions of pieces were scattered around the crash site. Five of the plane's nine occupants were killed. All were members of 435 Transport Squadron at Canadian Forces Base Edmonton.

Buttnor was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and eventually given a medical release from the Forces.

"I couldn't handle the emergency medicine anymore," she said.

After a failed attempt to work in horticulture, she switched to occupational therapy — a job not too dissimilar from her career as a medic.

Training for Invictus hasn't just gotten her back into sports. Buttnor said it's also sparked her imagination again.

"For quite a while, I was just kind of trying to plod through life," she said. "Now I've got ideas and thoughts and plans."

Powerlifting, for starters. She had done a bit of it before signing up for Invictus, but now, she plans to do so competitively. Joining the Sweet Adelines, an all-female barbershop quartet group, was another plan. She's been singing with them for two years now.

Since Buttnor started training, she's seen what she calls a ripple effect.

"I've got friends and family now who have motivation to get out there and start working out, and doing things that they can do, and doing things they didn't think they could do," she said.

Both of her parents and a number of friends will be watching her this week at the Toronto Games. And all of it stems back to her own realization nearly two years ago that, yes, she could make the cut for Team Canada.

"In a way, that's how I wound up with this," she said. "It pays forward."

By Brennan Doherty, The Canadian Press