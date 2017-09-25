Use of torture info curbed but not forbidden

OTTAWA — New federal directives limit — but don't totally forbid — Canada's national police, spy and border agencies from using information that was likely extracted through overseas torture.

It means the RCMP, Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Canada Border Services Agency could use torture-tainted information with the aim of stopping a terrorist attack.

However, the three Canadian agencies cannot disclose information to — or request it from — a foreign agency, such as a police or intelligence service, when doing so creates a serious risk of someone being abused.

For example, Maher Arar, a Syrian-born Canadian, was detained in New York in September 2002 and shipped abroad by U.S. authorities — ending up in a dungeon-like Damascus prison. Under torture, he gave false confessions about involvement with al-Qaida.

A federal commission of inquiry, led by Justice Dennis O'Connor, concluded that flawed information the RCMP handed to the Americans after the 9/11 attacks very likely led to the Ottawa man's year-long nightmare.

O'Connor had recommended that information never be provided to a foreign country where there is a credible risk it will cause or contribute to the use of torture.

The directives issued Monday partially reverse instructions from the previous Conservative government that did allow international exchanges even when there was a real risk of torture.

Several human rights groups and the federal NDP had called on the Liberals to repeal those, saying they effectively condoned torture and flouted Canada's international obligations. They argue that torture victims will say anything to stop the pain, making their information unreliable.

The new versions forbid the three federal agencies from disclosing or requesting information when doing so would result in a "substantial risk" of torture that could not be managed through assurances from a foreign government.

They also prohibit use of information likely obtained through abuse in any way that creates a risk of further mistreatment, as evidence in a court proceeding, or to prevent risks to property such as a building.