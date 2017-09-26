Freshii scales back growth targets

TORONTO — The Freshii restaurant chain says its growth has been slower than expected, resulting in the closure of some stores and a reduced target for net openings this year.

The revised outlook was announced late Monday after shares of the Toronto-based company (TSX:FRII) closed at $8.86. The stock began trading publicly in January at $12 after a $125-million initial public offering of its stock.

Freshii says it now expects between 90 and 95 net new openings for its 2017 financial year ending Dec. 31, down from the previous target of between 150 and 160 net openings including closures.

It now estimates there will be 369 to 376 Freshii stores systemwide by Dec. 31, up from 345 as of Sunday.