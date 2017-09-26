Closing the gap on water infrastructure

On average, there are 105 water main breaks each year in Kitchener, and it costs $12,000 to repair each one.

“We may see additional reactive maintenance costs than what’s currently budgeted and we would need to evaluate that and adjust the maintenance program that’s required,” McGoldrick said. “It really is based on council’s willingness to accept risk and balance risk with affordability.”

Coun. Yvonne Fernandes said the options seemed to be a step back from what council had previously heard from engineers who raised big concerns regarding the city’s infrastructure.

Coun. Frank Etherington also said the report seemed to contain a lot of calm and relatively little urgency, especially given the fact that reserves are depleted.

The staff report identified a $1.3-million annual gap in the water maintenance program. The stormwater maintenance program is relatively newer and has a larger annual maintenance gap of $2 million.

“We are concerned about the reserve situation right now,” said Ryan Hagey, the city’s director of financial planning. “The stabilization reserves, which are essentially our float for operations at the end of the year in the utilities, are negative …

“There is concern about that because we should be operating with a cushion. Right now we are operating with no cushion and we actually owe money.”

McGoldrick said staff looked at ways to mitigate risk through preventive maintenance and capital investment and what it may mean in terms of reactive maintenance response.

“We want to recognize council’s role as owner of the system,” she said. “What you’ve got is three feasible options ... and we’re looking for council feedback in terms of that balance.”

Etherington said it was fair to say the buck stops at city council. However he and others hope that federal and provincial infrastructure programs announced in recent budgets will help offset the cost moving forward.

Coun. Bil Ioannidis said he’d be willing to look at raising rates higher to match upper-level funding contributions in the future.

“I’m not trying to say neglect our duties, but this is a reasonable pace until we get a broader picture of where that help may come from,” he said. “Until I see those numbers, I think that’s where I’m going to be leaning to.”