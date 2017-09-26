Closing the gap on water infrastructure

Call it a comfort zone. As it stands following a strategic session on Monday, city council members will be considering a 2018 combined water rate increase of 6.5 to 7 per cent, which for the average ratepayer works out to an increase upwards of around $75.
That’s much less than what was proposed originally in the city’s “accelerated” infrastructure replacement program, which had identified closing the pipe infrastructure gap by 2032.
“That’s the capital demand gap — so where we’ve exceeded the useful life of the pipe infrastructure,” said Denise McGoldrick, the city’s director of operations in environmental services.
The “estimated useful life” of 80 years was applied to all of the city’s pipes based on data and professional expertise at the time of program development almost two decades ago. However analysis methodologies and the quality and quantity of data have improved significantly and can now be used to predict (25+ years) replacement needs.
A state-of-infrastructure report from 2015 identified a $252-million pipe replacement backlog.
“If we don’t invest in capital replacement at the appropriate time, reactive maintenance and associate costs are increased and service impacts are realized,” McGoldrick said. “The challenge is finding a sweet spot between capital and maintenance investment to provide the lowest life-cycle cost.”
For councillors, however, it’s also about striking balance between risk and ratepayers’ affordability
Residential water customers have endured increases of more than 10 per cent the past two years for water, sewer and stormwater combined, and a staff report provided three five-year rate options moving forward.
Those favoured by the majority of council on Monday would lessen the blow on ratepayers in 2018, but could push the city’s replacement program out to 2037 or beyond.
McGoldrick said all safety and regulatory standards would be met under all of staff’s proposed options, but the risk of failure and resulting repair costs would likely increase as a result.
On average, there are 105 water main breaks each year in Kitchener, and it costs $12,000 to repair each one.
“We may see additional reactive maintenance costs than what’s currently budgeted and we would need to evaluate that and adjust the maintenance program that’s required,” McGoldrick said. “It really is based on council’s willingness to accept risk and balance risk with affordability.”
Coun. Yvonne Fernandes said the options seemed to be a step back from what council had previously heard from engineers who raised big concerns regarding the city’s infrastructure.
Coun. Frank Etherington also said the report seemed to contain a lot of calm and relatively little urgency, especially given the fact that reserves are depleted.
The staff report identified a $1.3-million annual gap in the water maintenance program. The stormwater maintenance program is relatively newer and has a larger annual maintenance gap of $2 million.
“We are concerned about the reserve situation right now,” said Ryan Hagey, the city’s director of financial planning. “The stabilization reserves, which are essentially our float for operations at the end of the year in the utilities, are negative …
“There is concern about that because we should be operating with a cushion. Right now we are operating with no cushion and we actually owe money.”
McGoldrick said staff looked at ways to mitigate risk through preventive maintenance and capital investment and what it may mean in terms of reactive maintenance response.
“We want to recognize council’s role as owner of the system,” she said. “What you’ve got is three feasible options ... and we’re looking for council feedback in terms of that balance.”
Etherington said it was fair to say the buck stops at city council. However he and others hope that federal and provincial infrastructure programs announced in recent budgets will help offset the cost moving forward.
Coun. Bil Ioannidis said he’d be willing to look at raising rates higher to match upper-level funding contributions in the future.
“I’m not trying to say neglect our duties, but this is a reasonable pace until we get a broader picture of where that help may come from,” he said. “Until I see those numbers, I think that’s where I’m going to be leaning to.”
