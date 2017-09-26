Mayors want advice on pot rules from province

TORONTO — With less than a year to go before recreational marijuana is legalized, mayors across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area came to Premier Kathleen Wynne today looking for advice on how to handle the transition.

Wynne says despite introducing Ontario's legalization framework earlier this month, the provincial government is still working to answer key questions including where stores will be located, how enforcement will be handled and the kind of resources that will flow to municipalities.

Wynne says that some of those questions could be answered during a fall summit planned with police agencies to discuss enforcement.

Wynne says that while municipalities are looking to the province for answers, there are still many questions the province has for the federal government before recreational marijuana is legalized on July 1, 2018.