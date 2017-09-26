Highlights of the 2017-18 Nova Scotia budget

Highlights of the Nova Scotia budget re-introduced Tuesday:

- Surplus of $21.3 million is projected on a spending program of about $10.5 billion, $4.6 million lower than the surplus in the budget shelved on April 27, prior to the election campaign.

- The Liberals are spending an additional $6.2 million on funding for health, after an election campaign that focused on problems in the health care system.

- A development on the Halifax waterfront is receiving an additional $4.7 million in capital grants for an environmental clean-up of the site.