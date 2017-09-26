80-year-old woman pulled from car after going over Bridgeport Bridge

An 80-year-old woman was rushed to hospital today shortly after 2:30 p.m. after her SUV went over the embankment at the Bridgeport Bridge into the Grand River.

Another vehicle, reportedly a caravan, was involved in the collision.

Sgt. Stu Church said the woman was very lucky.

"A number of good samaritans jumped into action ... those citizens were able to cut her seatbelt and pull her out," he said.

One man was on the scene first and did not wish for any media recognition.

"He said anyone would do it," said Church.

Church said that adrenaline must have kicked in for the witnesses, and spurred them to jump over the embankment after the vehicle. He said they used whatever they had to get the woman out.

"At this point we are still trying to figure out what happened at the scene," Church said.

He praised the teamwork involved in dealing with accidents of this type and said his first call was to the towing company. Kitchener Fire and the Ministry of the Environment partnered with police and paramedics at the scene.

Church suspected the bridge would be closed until about 6 p.m. to ensure the safety of the workers. It took only a brief time for the towing company to pull the SUV up over the bridge.