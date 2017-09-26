Woman tells inquiry about mother's murder

Hill said she became a heavy drinker for a while to numb the pain, but she always made sure her children were taken care of, and had food, clothes and a roof over their heads.

"I'm not ashamed to tell you," she said. "How else are you supposed to deal with it when nobody's going to listen?"

She has since worked through her alcohol issue and said if it wasn't for her kids, she might have gone "down that same road," meaning that she would have died.

"They're the reasons why I'm here. That's all I have is them and nobody's going to take that away from me, nobody. I fought hard and long for this.

"I've always said to my kids I love them, all the time, all the time, before they go to bed, before they walk out the door, before they hang up that phone."

Hill called on the commissioners to listen to families and bring them justice, adding she'd like to see improved cellphone service and transportation along the Highway of Tears. There is no cell service between Prince Rupert and Terrace, or in nearby Moricetown, she said, and she's never seen phone booths or emergency telephones, either.

A British Columbia inquiry into missing and murdered women recommended bus service along the route, but it took years for the service to arrive, and some buses have to be caught in the middle of the night, she said.

The national inquiry has been plagued by controversy, with commissioner Marilyn Poitras resigning this summer and complaints from families about delays and poor communications.

Buller told the room of family members and observers at the start of the hearing that she was humbled and honoured to participate in a walk on Monday along the Highway of Tears to honour the dead and missing.

"They were real people, real people who were gone from us, gone from all of Canada, but remain in our hearts," she said.

More than 40 people have signed up to speak, publicly or privately, at the hearing in Smithers, which runs through Thursday.

The inquiry is set to visit nine communities this fall, including Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Ont., and Maliotenam, Que.

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press