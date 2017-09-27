Learning without boundaries

But they do have microphones. “The decibel-level remains constant around the room,” Tinnes said.

There are few carpeted areas, save for the library where there are relatively few books. But it does have a built in fireplace with a lounge area and 65-inch TV. The room is ideal for primary presentations and transformation into a maker space, including a floor piano that Tinnes hopes to bring to life with sensors.

Learning to make music together, both literally and figuratively, is what it’s all about. The school’s open concept is fitted to suit a global, project-based curriculum that’s been adopted schoolwide.

“We are the only school in Canada that has a focus on project-based learning,” Tinnes said.

He pointed to Grade 7 class that recently conversed with the captain of a boat off the coast of Hawaii that’s researching the effect of climate change on coral reefs.

Technology that’s commonplace in most schools enables students to converse with such experts overseas, but the “pedagogy” — how you access the curriculum — is how you change things around, Tinnes explained.

“Teachers are going to debrief with students and ask them where they want to go with it,” he said.

“Our focus is around more the global competencies — collaboration and critical thinking, communication, problem solving, good character and citizenship. All those are the global competencies that our employers are saying is what they need to have as employees.

“We’re not preparing kids for jobs, we’re preparing kids for work.”

According to an excerpt from the school’s website: “Project-based learning empowers learners to collaborate in teams, mentored by their teachers, as they research real-world questions, pose solutions to real-world problems, and design real-world products in a rigorous way."

To answer their questions, students collaborate on project teams. They co-plan their learning with the support of teachers, research the literature, meet with experts, build prototypes, and conduct surveys and experiments, among other learning activities, leading to the creation of a final product that is presented to an audience.

“Foremost among the principles is ensuring that projects have sufficient subject depth to go beyond a surface-level study, connecting with the real world to ensure that student learning is authentic.”

At Groh, the school year began with students making presentations about themselves, to help get to know each other as part of new school community.

For Grade 3 teacher Kim Gill, the open-ended, project-based learning environment lets students take hold of their creativity.

“We’re learning not using a particular stencil; we’re seeing what they can do and where their skill sets lie and working from there,” she said.

In the teacher’s lounge, one wall reads: “Our role is to empower students to see themselves as innovators who take responsibility for their own learning and leading.”

Wilfrid Laurier University, in conjunction with the Ontario Principals’ Council, will be conducting independent research to chronicle the school’s journey.

“At the end of the day, what we want to know is, does this approach to learning increase achievement?” posed Tinnes, adding the research done so far suggests it does.

Report cards will still provide anecdotal feedback, but the biggest test will be time — likely a four- to five-year period, she said. “Were hoping to see greater student engagement.”

Tinnes says he’ll also be working with Huron Heights Secondary School, meeting with the principal and staff there to tell them what kind of learners are coming their way, and how they can prepare.

“At the end of the day this will all be for not if we don’t have the sustained continuance,” said Tinnes, who believes secondary schools, in general, need to continue with more cross-curriculum collaboration.