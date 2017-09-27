Ottawa round of NAFTA talks crawls to finish

OTTAWA — The third round of North American Free Trade talks ends today with the spectre of an eventual American withdrawal by President Donald Trump growing larger because of stalled progress on major issues.

The slow pace of the Round 3 talks is being widely blamed on the lack of concrete proposals being brought by the U.S., but there are grumblings about a lacklustre showing by some Canadian negotiators.

That is stoking broader fears that an impatient Trump could trigger NAFTA's withdrawal clause if he doesn't see a win for the U.S. by years' end.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland held separate meetings with her U.S. and Mexican counterparts before she and U.S. Trade Representative U.S. Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo had their final joint talk today.