Suspected serial fire-starter aprehended, charged

· Biehn Drive, Kitchener (shed)

Daniel Richard Morrow has been charged with seven counts of arson causing property damage and one count of breach of probation. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kitchener on Sept. 27.

Waterloo Regional Police continue to work in partnership with Waterloo Fire Rescue Services, Kitchener Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the suspicious fires.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 6355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.