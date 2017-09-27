SIU probes death of woman in Windsor, Ont.

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says it's looking into the death of a 26-year-old woman in Windsor, Ont.

The SIU says city police arrested the woman for an unspecified reason on Sept. 4 and took her into custody.

The SIU says the woman's erratic behaviour prompted police to call emergency services, who took her to a local hospital where she remained overnight.

They say the woman was released the next day, but readmitted to hospital on Sept. 10 with an undisclosed condition.