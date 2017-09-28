'State-of-the-art' air traffic tower up and running

A new, state-of-the-art air traffic control tower that’s larger, taller and more centrally located will make it easier for Waterloo Region International Airport to handle a higher volume of flights in the future.

Since the old tower was built in 1969, the airport’s main runway has been extended by more than a kilometre.

“The airport grew around it,” said John Urban, general manager with NAV Canada — a private, non-share capital corporation that owns and operates Canada’s civil air navigation service.

“At the time, that was the best spot for it. The new terminal didn’t even exist then.

“Now, it’s segregated out here on its own,” he added, “which is a good thing for the best view of the field and the primary reason behind it — to make sure our controllers have the best view of all the runways; all the manoeuvring.”

At 19.4 metres, the new tower is almost five metres taller and workspace in the air traffic control “cab” is 32 sq. m — an enhancement of about 85 sq. ft.

According to information provided, the added height, new location and 360-degree windows will provide better sightlines for air traffic controllers to see runways, taxiways and aprons.

Though Urban said the region’s airport is set up well to take advantage of overflow from Toronto Pearson airport, he said its future isn’t correlated to the tower’s design.

“We can move five airplanes an hour here or we can move 500 planes an hour,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter from our perspective.”