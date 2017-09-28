Mother, child dead after hit by car

TORONTO — A mother and her daughter were killed Wednesday night after being struck by a car in east-end Toronto.

Toronto police Sgt. Carm Zambri says the collision took place at around 9 p.m. (near Warden Avenue and Continental Place) as a family of four was crossing a street mid-block after having dinner at a nearby restaurant.

He says the father carried one child safely across the street, but the 34-year-old woman following behind and carrying the second child was struck by a car. The driver remained at the scene.

Zambri says either the mother or child was thrown into the opposing lanes and then struck by a second car.