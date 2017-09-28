Home Capital exec to exit newly created position

News 12:00 PM

TORONTO — A Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) executive is leaving the company mere months after he assumed a newly created position.

In July, Greg Parker helmed the newly established position of executive vice-president of strategy at the Toronto-based alternative lender.

Home Capital says Brad Kotush, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, will assume Parker's overall responsibilities.

Parker had previously held the positions of executive vice-president of enterprise risk management and chief risk office prior to his new role at Home Capital.

His move was part of the company's efforts to strengthen prospects for long-term growth following allegations from the Ontario Securities Commission that it misled investors.

The company has since settled the OSC case.

By The Canadian Press

