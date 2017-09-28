Lighting of historic smoke stack raises bird concerns

“And I’m speaking as an ecologist here,” he said.

“The amount of bird strike that you get on a structure can be shown graphically to increase as the lighting goes up.”

While some councillors grappled with the potential impact on birds, the only planning approvals required were related to heritage, and had already been approved by the city's heritage committee.

“Lighting of a smoke stack such as this requires no planning approvals other than the heritage permits before you, so we have no legislated authority to require anything,” said deputy CAO Michael May.

Though provided an option to establish more formal requirements under the Municipal Act, “our experience has been that these applicants have been very open to making these changes work for them and the community,” May said.

Proponents of the project said they’re willing to abide by a curfew — likely 10 or 11 p.m. on weeknights, perhaps a little later during special occasions — and dim the light when required.

In the meantime, council passed a motion tabled by Coun. Sarah Marsh that directed staff to continue discussions with Deloitte to minimize the impact of the new lighting on neighbouring residents and birds.

“I have confidence that this is going to be a wonderful addition to the downtown,” Marsh said. “I hope that our guests tonight do not think the lengthy conversation we have here is a reflection of our welcoming of Deloitte to our community.”