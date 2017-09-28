Lighting of historic smoke stack raises bird concerns

Discussion at a recent council meeting regarding the proposed lighting of the Lang Tannery smoke stack was for the birds.
Deloitte, a global financial and investment firm that relocated its Sportsworld office into the old Hide House at 195 Joseph Street, has designs to illuminate the iconic feature.
“The plan is to highlight this historic monument and to provide the option to program the lighting for community engagement and to support specific events during the year,” managing partner Peter Barr told councillors.
The lights would be able to change colour to coincide with events like Canada Day, a sports team winning a championship, or a local festival.
“The hope is that it will become a way-finding monument for the innovation district and something that is celebrated throughout the region,” Barr said.
However, Roger Suffling, who appeared as a delegation on behalf of Waterloo Region Nature, said the lighting of such structures can cause birds to become confused, sometimes leading to “spectacular and grisly” collisions.
“The term slaughter comes to mind,” he said, citing instances involving a smoke stack in Ohio and two lighthouses in Canada where thousands of migratory birds were found dead.
Deloitte’s lighting consultant, Paul Boken, vice-president of MBL, told council the stack would be up-lit with 16 “super narrow, heavily shielded” sources placed around the perimeter that would reduce bleed and wouldn’t be capable of creating animated effects like Toronto’s CN Tower. There will be no projection or digital media incorporated with the project.
Lighting in larger cities can divert migratory patterns so birds collide with buildings, although bird deaths are more associated with glass buildings that are lit from behind, Boken said. “Birds won’t run into a lit wall at night.”
However, such a notion isn’t supported by the facts, Sufflng said.
“And I’m speaking as an ecologist here,” he said.
“The amount of bird strike that you get on a structure can be shown graphically to increase as the lighting goes up.”
While some councillors grappled with the potential impact on birds, the only planning approvals required were related to heritage, and had already been approved by the city's heritage committee.
“Lighting of a smoke stack such as this requires no planning approvals other than the heritage permits before you, so we have no legislated authority to require anything,” said deputy CAO Michael May.
Though provided an option to establish more formal requirements under the Municipal Act, “our experience has been that these applicants have been very open to making these changes work for them and the community,” May said.
Proponents of the project said they’re willing to abide by a curfew — likely 10 or 11 p.m. on weeknights, perhaps a little later during special occasions — and dim the light when required.
In the meantime, council passed a motion tabled by Coun. Sarah Marsh that directed staff to continue discussions with Deloitte to minimize the impact of the new lighting on neighbouring residents and birds.
“I have confidence that this is going to be a wonderful addition to the downtown,” Marsh said. “I hope that our guests tonight do not think the lengthy conversation we have here is a reflection of our welcoming of Deloitte to our community.”
