Waterway patrols saving lives, police say

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say recently instituted patrols of the city's waterways are saving lives.

Since the inception of the patrols in December 2016, police say there have been approximately 50 incidents where interventions by officers have saved lives, either by pulling people from the water or taking them out of harm's way.

The most recent occurred on Wednesday night when a 20-year-old man was rescued from the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway.

Police say alcohol was involved and the man remains in hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Acting deputy chief Don Lewis says officers have had "interactions" with more than 700 people in approximately 400 incidents since the patrols began.

Lewis describes those involved as predominantly "vulnerable" people with addiction issues and says many go to the areas along the waterways to drink or use drugs.

"Based on the fact that it's a waterway and there's risks associated to that and ... they're inebriated or under some other influence, it just accentuates it," he said.

Lewis said he believes there have been fewer than five deaths along the waterways during the patrol period, but those have included the high-profile deaths in May of Aboriginal teens Tammy Keeash and Josiah Begg.

The directed patrols focus on areas along the waterways where people have been known to congregate, he said, adding that they also respond to calls from the public as was the case Wednesday night.

Police said quick action by a passerby who called 911 to report a young man in the water resulted in emergency responders being on the scene within three minutes.