Paris cops accused of raping Cdn will face trial

Media reports say two Paris police officers will face trial on allegations that they gang-raped a Canadian woman inside the force's headquarters three years ago.

French media say an appeal court has overturned last year's decision by a lower court to dismiss the charges against the officers, whose names have not been released.

The woman's French lawyer, Sophie Obadia, told the Agence France-Presse newswire that the appeal court ruling has restored her client's dignity.

Published reports at the time of the alleged incident described the woman as the daughter of a Canadian police officer.