2 cows, 2 cars, 2 crashes minutes apart in Maine

AUBURN, Maine — A pair of cows is responsible for a pair of car crashes this week in Maine.

Police say one driver who crashed into a black Angus cow was on the phone with 911 at the same time there was a second car crash with a second black Angus cow about 200 yards (183 metres) away.

The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xDmdNd ) that it happened early Wednesday in Auburn.

According to police reports, the cows apparently wandered away from a farm.