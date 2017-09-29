How federal politics touched us this week

Trudeau has threatened to abandon any plans to buy Super Hornet jets from Boeing and said he won't "do business with a company that's trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business." Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has echoed that statement — much to the consternation of Manitoba, where Boeing employs 1,400.

CANCON 2.0

While Ottawa may be in a bitter jousting match with the U.S. on planes and NAFTA, it is locked in an embrace with U.S. industry on the culture front.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly rolled out a new cultural-policy road map on Thursday, the result of almost two years of consultation and contemplation. It is meant to redesign and modernize government supports for Canadian content — now called "creative industries."

The centrepiece of her presentation was a $500-million commitment from Netflix to invest in original productions in Canada, with hints of more investment to come from other U.S.-based digital giants. Critics were quick to pounce, pointing out a lack of detail in the Netflix announcement and a heavy reliance on foreign competitors to bolster Canadian industry.

But it's clear the government is not done. Joly said she would open up the Broadcasting Act, the Telecommunications Act, the Copyright Act as well as the mandates of the CBC and the CRTC, the broadcast regulator. There was nothing substantial to help the ailing news media, but neither was there an outright refusal to consider some options in the future.

The pace of government, however, is no match for the pace of globalization and technology.

TACKLING POVERTY

Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is in the final stages of putting together a national housing strategy, which will be the cornerstone of a longer-term plan to tackle poverty across the country.

But housing is a volatile business in Canada these days, and while all those involved see a need for the federal government to up its game in the realm of affordable housing, there is disagreement over how.

For years, Ottawa supported mortgage payments for some low-income residences. Now, the federal government is moving towards taking that money and putting it towards a benefit that would be attached to the home-dweller rather than the building. The aim is to give the money directly to families so that they can have more freedom to move.

But parts of Canada are in the throes of a housing crisis, where the supply of housing is tight and expensive. If Ottawa takes away its billions in support for those low-income units, critics inside and outside the government fear the housing supply will shrink at a time when it needs to expand, and the homes of tens of thousands of families would be in jeopardy.

They need to reach a solution soon. The strategy is due this fall.

By Heather Scoffield, Ottawa Bureau Chief, The Canadian Press