Canada urged to protect data privacy in NAFTA

"Data localization seems not to be negotiated as aggressively as agriculture or auto," said Millar.

"Until Canada gets a national strategy together, we should keep it out of NAFTA."

Morgan Elliot, vice-president of Mississauga-based SOTI Inc., said data "is the new gold" of the 21st century economy and giving up access to it in NAFTA could have "catastrophic" consequences for the competitiveness of Canadian companies in the future.

"We worry that might be something that could be given up in terms of supporting legacy industries like autos," said Elliot. "The U.S. is playing the long-term game and I just worry that 10 years down the road we go, 'whoops that was more important than we thought.'"

One source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks, said industry representatives came away from a meeting this week with Canadian negotiators feeling that they were "not up to speed" on key issues.

Another source, who also insisted on anonymity for the same reason, said he believed Canada was preparing to give ground to the U.S. on data in exchange for an easier ride on autos and demands by the American dairy industry for greater market access.

The Canadian Council of Innovators, a group representing small- and medium-sized companies, urged the government prior to the latest round of talks to resist the U.S. proposals, citing concerns over the Patriot Act and "less stringent" restrictions on access to data for U.S. companies.

"Allowing our data to reside across the border will grant the U.S. a significant economic advantage, as they will be able to access and use Canadian data in ways Canadian companies cannot," it said in a letter to Steve Verheul, Canada's lead negotiator.

"This data could be used to identify trends to guide the investment, product development, commercialization and marketing initiatives, creating an un-level playing field."

Millar said Canadian negotiators need to address the concerns and clarify what they're fighting for and what "they're giving away."

"This isn't protectionism," said Millar.

"Just giving up sovereignty of data and having North America viewed as the island of (the) Patriot Act would be detrimental to Canadian interest."

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press