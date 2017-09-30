Racial slur at Ont university prompts apology

Segal did, however, deliver the requested public apology to both the student and others affected by the remarks.

"Words and statements like these in no way reflect the position of Massey College as a whole," the statement reads. "We are committed to providing an open, welcoming and

inclusive academic and residential community and will ensure that it is a safe space for all our Fellows in which this kind of encounter can never happen again."

Segal said he does not have unilateral authority to change his own title but supports a new name and said "head of college" is what the post should be called in the interim.

He said he and other college staff will personally meet with students calling for change to discuss next steps, as well as host a town hall to discuss ways of preventing racism in the future.

The statement ostensibly satisfied four of the students' five demands, which they said were necessary to maintain the college's reputation.

"In our eyes, the very legitimacy of Massey College hinges on the effectiveness of your response to this incident," read the letter in which the demands were outlined. "We encourage you to approach this moment with the seriousness it demands, and with the courage and vision to make this an occasion for fulsome transformation.

CUPE local 3902, which represents the University of Toronto's education workers, supported the demands and said racism at Massey College was a long-standing concern.

"For many of our members who have seen, heard of or experienced racism at Massey College, this latest incident will come as no surprise," the union wrote on its Facebook page. "For those who haven't, know that this is not a one-time thing, it's just a breaking point.

The union did not immediately provide further details or reaction to Segal's statement.

By The Canadian Press