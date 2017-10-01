GOP: Are Russians funding anti-oil NGOs?

The ads being purchased have reportedly involved issues that deeply divide Americans. Social-media companies have been briefing members of Congress on the content of Russian-funded election material — and reports say the material involves Islam and terrorism; Black Lives Matter; and NFL protests during the national anthem.

Smith's committee now wants data on environmental ads. It's seeking material provided from Russia dating back to 2010, and has requested that the material in question be delivered by Oct. 10.

This comes three months after he another Republican committee chair requested a broader investigation. They sent a letter to the Treasury Department requesting an examination of Russian backing for anti-oil causes.

The June letter raised one specific example of a Bermuda-based corporation that shared a physical address with another company that had several ties to wealthy Russians and executives for Russian oil companies.

IRS filings show that same Bermuda-based company, Klein Ltd., gave $23 million to large environmental donor Sea Change Foundation in 2010 and 2011. That sum represents about one-third of what the San Francisco-based Sea Change received in donations those years.

Sea Change, in turn, has been an important donor to a variety of environmental causes. For example, it has donated several million to the Tides Foundation — although that sum is a small fraction of the overall revenue for Tides, which according to U.S. tax filings donated almost US$104 million in 2012 and almost $113 million in 2013.

In the case of Tides, the California-based group donated to a variety of environmental causes, including several that have fought Canadian oil pipelines like Keystone XL: the League of Conservation Voters, the Natural Resources Defence Council, the Sierra Club, and Bold Nebraska.

Its U.S. tax filings contain scores of references to contributions spent in Canada and Mexico. Its U.S. contributions include numerous grants like $75,000 for Bold Nebraska in 2014, and $117,000 to the Sierra Club in 2012.

A Keystone XL opponent called the committee's work ridiculous. Bold Nebraska's Jane Kleeb accused the Republican party of fighting environmentalists while covering up the real Russia scandal — the foreign help electing President Donald Trump.

''I have nothing to say about witch hunts,'' Kleeb said.

''The Republicans are giving cover to Russia, who hacked our elections. While they engage in witch hunts on people who dare to go up against Big Oil and other corporations they protect.''

The original donor being targeted by the committee has called the allegations against it ''completely false and irresponsible.'' A lawyer for Bermuda-based Klein Ltd., Roderick Forest, denied in an email to the Washington Times the committee chair's characterization of it as a pass-through for foreign funds: ''We can state categorically that at no point did this philanthropic organization receive or expend funds from Russian sources or Russian-connected sources and Klein has no Russian connection whatsoever.''

The U.S. intelligence community has stated its belief that the Russian government wants to reduce American energy production.

It included that assessment in a report on election-meddling, ordered by Barack Obama, and released in its unclassified version this January. The report pointed to one example of the state-backed network Russia Today running anti-fracking programming.

The unclassified report said: ''This is likely reflective of the Russian government's concern about the impact of fracking and U.S. natural gas production on the global energy market and the potential challenges to (Russia's) Gazprom's profitability.''

