Trump scoffs at 'politically motivated ingrates' after Maria

"When the president gets attack, he attacks back," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, who adding that the mayor's comments were "unfair, given what the federal government has done."

But to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Trump's tweets were "unspeakable."

He characterized the president as "speaking from his fancy golf club, playing golf with his billionaire friends, attacking the mayor of San Juan, who is struggling" to bring electricity, food, water and gas to the island. "I don't know what world Trump is living in."

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who challenged Trump for the GOP presidential nomination last year, said "when people are in the middle of the disaster, you don't start trying to criticizing them. I just — I don't know what to say."

The Trump administration said it had more than 10,000 federal officials on the ground, and that urban search and rescue teams have covered the entire island, searching more than 2,649 structures. Fifty-nine hospitals are partially operational, and 45 per cent of customers have access to drinking water, officials said. Stores are also opening, with nearly half of grocery and big box stores, and more than 60 per cent of retail gas stations open for business.

FEMA chief Brock Long said the agency has worked to fix roads, establish emergency power and deliver fuel to hospitals. He said telecommunications are available to about one-third of the island.

"Oh, I believe the Puerto Ricans are pulling their weight. I mean, I think they're doing what they can," he said.

Trump's administration has tried in recent days to combat the perception that he failed to quickly grasp the magnitude of Maria's destruction and has given the U.S. commonwealth less attention than he'd bestowed on Texas, Louisiana and Florida after they were hit by hurricanes.

"The bottom line is at least for the first week and a half the effort has been slow-footed, disorganized, and not adequate," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

He urged Trump "to stop calling names, stop downgrading the motives of people who are calling for help, but roll up his sleeves and get to work."

Cruz was on ABC's "This Week," Long and Mnuchin spoke on NBC's "Meet the Press," Sanders was on CNN's "State of the Union" and Schumer appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation."

By Jill Colvin, The Associated Press