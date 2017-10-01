Energy Star cuts hurt Canada's climate plan

Since 1991 the EPA has run Energy Star to certify and label consumer products, new homes and commercial businesses based on their energy use. The familiar blue label tells people that the product or house is more efficient than products without the label and studies suggest homes and businesses with the label can be rented or sold at a premium.

Canada joined Energy Star in 2001, but its participation relies on an agreement with the EPA which owns the rights to the program. Canada will spend about $10.5 million to run its side of the program this year.

The U.S. has about 16,000 private partners who use Energy Star to label their products. There are about 2,000 such partners in Canada. But Energy Star is also the basis for almost all of the energy-efficiency programs run by the provinces, programs which are being looked at to cut nearly 30 million tonnes of carbon-equivalent emissions over the next 13 years as Canada tries to hit its Paris agreement commitments.

That amounts to one-third of the planned emissions under Canada's climate change framework and about 15 per cent of the total emissions Canada has to eliminate by 2030 to meet its Paris commitment.

Without Energy Star, Natural Resources officials fear those programs will collapse.

The Alliance to Save Energy, a U.S. partnership of private and public sector representatives, said the House of Representatives budget cut would be "debilitating."

"When you cut the budget of a program almost in half it's going to have some pretty devastating impacts," said alliance vice-president Ben Evans. "They will just not be able to do as much."

Evans said privatizing Energy Star is not a workable option because consumers aren't going to trust a certification if the program is funded by companies making money off the ratings.

Carr said the bottom line is Energy Star is "in the best interests of both countries" providing billions in savings to consumers on energy bills, cutting emissions and costing the governments just a small fraction in exchange.

The documents say every dollar invested by the public into Energy Star results in $600 worth of savings on energy bills.

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press