Terror support trial of gunman's brother to open in France

Footage from the GoPro camera he was wearing when he shot his victims showed he was the sole perpetrator. All the witnesses mentioned a suspect driving a powerful scooter, wearing a black motorcycle jacket and a helmet with a lowered visor.

But investigative judges said they gathered enough evidence to try Abdelkader Merah, who had been on intelligence radars since 2006 for proximity to radical cells, as his brother's accomplice.

The judges described Abdelkader as his brother's religious mentor on the path of a radical Salafist Islam.

He has denied being the source of his brother's radicalization and said he condemned his killings, but also told an investigating judge he was "proud of the way he died, as a fighter, that's what the Qur’an teaches us."

"Assuming that he has contaminated his brother, it does not make a complicity in murders," defence lawyer Dupond-Moretti said a few months after the March 2012 slayings. "Are we innocent or guilty of being brothers?"

While the two brothers hadn't seen each other for months because of a family quarrel, they got back in touch a few weeks before the attacks, Abdelkader told investigators.

He said Mohammed then "told him again about jihad" and that he knew his brother wanted to "move quickly, find a ploy quickly, or pull off jobs in France or abroad," according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Abdelkader said he didn't approve of his brother's plans.

The two met several times between the first killing on March 11, 2012 and Mohammed's death on March 22, including for dinner in Toulouse a few hours after the younger brother killed two soldiers on March 15. Abdelkader told investigators Mohammed was "very kind and affectionate" that night.

Investigators suspect the older brother of choosing the target for Mohammed's first killing, via an ad posted by a soldier on the internet. Abdelkader is also accused of helping his brother steal the scooter he used for the rampage a few days later and paying for the jacket his brother wore during the attacks.

The Toulouse attacks set the stage for even deadlier Islamic radical violence on French targets in the years to come. At the time, the highly-publicized killings prompted a wave of shock and indignation in France and abroad.

Among the victims were a teacher at the Jewish school, his 3 and 5-year-old sons, and the 8-year-old daughter of the school's director. All four were shot at point-blank range over 14 seconds. All four are buried in Jerusalem.

Lori Hinnant contributed to the report.

By Philippe Sotto, The Associated Press