Local woman victim of identity theft — Equifax may be to blame

She contacted the credit card company and managed to get the amount owed removed, so at least she doesn’t owe any money. But because she doesn’t, she understands this isn’t a big priority for the police or agencies involved.

“Wait a second, this is my life we’re talking about,” Barnes said.

Equifax wants her to pay for her file online by credit card, or mail away copies of all of her relevant identification to them. She is not comfortable with this.

“Online is obviously not safe, and Canada Post is responsible for sending my stuff elsewhere for six months,” said Barnes.

She said TransUnion gave her the same options. She went and picked up a package from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and it says to call and check on your credit file, but it doesn’t say you have to pay more and spend hours of your time to get it.

This isn’t the first problem Barnes has had. When she was buying a house 10 years ago there was something on her file from Montreal, a city she has never lived in.

“I had to do cartwheels to get it off my record,” she said.

She said in the end, anyone can report you for owing something without proving it.

“It baffles my mind that those (credit) companies make money off passing your information around and not have to verify it’s true. Then they make money again when you try to fix it,” Barnes said.

If you are a victim Equifax will monitor your account and help you if you pay them a monthly fee.

“Thank goodness I’m not trying to buy a house or a car right now,” Barnes said.

When she was speaking with police, they suggested she apply for a new social insurance number (SIN) based on her history.

“The package says I may not want to get a new SIN because it doesn’t protect you from fraud or identity theft … so you’re still on the hook,” Barnes said.

She said she doesn’t know what to do. She is worried there are other credit cards out there she will owe for, and can’t imagine how else her name could be used.

"I just want to start over," Barnes said.








