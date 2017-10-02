TSX up, Wall Street sets records, as loonie falls

TORONTO — A sharp drop in the price of oil wasn't enough to offset broad gains on the Toronto stock index, as the loonie hit its lowest level in more than a month.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 70.06 points to 15,705.00, despite some drag from the energy sector as the November crude contract fell $1.09 to US$50.58 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.97 cents US, down 0.16 of a cent. The last time the loonie close below 80 cents US was Aug. 31.

South of the border, Wall Street indices logged record highs.