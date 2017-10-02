Secret info dispute delays hostage case

Trevor Brown, an Ottawa lawyer representing Ader, told Smith that an appeal of that ruling should be allowed to fully unfold before a criminal trial begins, since it might dislodge information relevant to Ader's defence.

"The best chance of getting a fair trial is doing it right the first time," Brown said.

Federal lawyer Croft Michaelson told the judge that waiting for the Federal Court of Appeal process to finish could put the criminal proceedings in jeopardy due to unwarranted delay.

Under new rules issued by the Supreme Court, an unreasonable delay is presumed should proceedings — from the criminal charge to conclusion of a trial — exceed 30 months in Superior Court.

The Ader proceedings are now at the 27-month mark.

Michaelson said the appeal over the confidential information has only a "faint hope of success" and, in any event, there is no reason to believe the information in dispute would affect the fairness of a trial.

Trial witnesses are expected from Alberta, the United States, Europe and Australia.

Ader sat expressionless as he listened to a translation of the arguments Monday on a headset in the prisoner's box.

Lindhout, 36, has published a best-selling memoir of her 460 days as a prisoner in which she discusses being sexually assaulted in captivity.

In 2009, the native of Red Deer, Alta., established The Global Enrichment Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering leadership in Somalia through educational and community-based programs.

In recent years she has also written articles and given speeches focusing on forgiveness, compassion, social responsibility and determination.

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press