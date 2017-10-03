OPP lay charges in Toronto-area tobacco bust

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police in Toronto say two men are facing charges after more than 900,000 contraband cigarettes were seized in a raid.
Police say the Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team executed two search warrants on Thursday, including one at a storage unit in Markham, Ont.
Officers say they seized 907,000 unstamped cigarettes.
Two men were charged with trafficking in tobacco.
They are scheduled to appear in court next month.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police in Toronto say two men are facing charges after more than 900,000 contraband cigarettes were seized in a raid.
Police say the Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team executed two search warrants on Thursday, including one at a storage unit in Markham, Ont.
Officers say they seized 907,000 unstamped cigarettes.
Two men were charged with trafficking in tobacco.
They are scheduled to appear in court next month.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police in Toronto say two men are facing charges after more than 900,000 contraband cigarettes were seized in a raid.
Police say the Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team executed two search warrants on Thursday, including one at a storage unit in Markham, Ont.
Officers say they seized 907,000 unstamped cigarettes.
Two men were charged with trafficking in tobacco.
They are scheduled to appear in court next month.
By The Canadian Press