Local Health Integration Network makes pledge to reduce red tape

The Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network held its first State of the Health System address last week, and while it celebrated a decade of accomplishments it also said there was more work to be done to reduce medical red tape.

When CEO Bruce Lauckner first joined the LHIN in 2006 there was a shortage of emergency room doctors at local hospitals and he said he was begging everyone he could to make sure the emergency room stayed open.

“We were begging people to cover the next shift, and to be candid, there were some days we just weren’t sure,” he said. “Today we have a full complement of some of the finest emergency room physicians and nurses in the province and some of the lowest emergency wait times in Ontario.”

Since then the local health care network, which oversees the care of more than 800,000 people in the region with a budget of $1.1 billion, has been rated No. 1 for high quality stroke care in Ontario. In the last year it has cut readmission rates for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by 40 per cent by making sure that patients had follow up care booked before they were discharged and giving them vital signs monitoring devices in their homes.

But while there were achievements to celebrate, Lauckner acknowledged that there was still work to do to reduce the paperwork that keeps doctors and nurses from doing their primary job — delivering care. “Our system is still way too complex,” he said.

Lauckner said the system is not easy to negotiate for health care professionals or their patients, never mind the families that try to support their loved ones needing care. Some of those problems can be solved by eliminating unnecessary forms and improving the technology and connectivity of people in the system.

“That’s why I talked about reducing the paperwork, that’s why I talked about improving the technology, and using the tech that our tech community has brought to the system,” he aid.

One of those areas of concern is improving wait times for hip and knee replacements. The Chronicle/Post reported recently on one local woman who has waited four years for her procedure when her surgeon retired and she fell through the cracks and wasn’t rescheduled.

“We’re working to actually change the process to reduce the wait times,” said Lauckner. “We want to support our physicians and make it easier for them to give the care they give to so many patients.”

The LHIN has also launched a new patient and family advisory committee to give local people and caregivers negotiating their way through the system a way to provide better feedback about what’s working and what’s not.