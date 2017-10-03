Schneiders site sold to London developer

“We are thrilled to have purchased the 27.6-acre former Schneiders plant on Courtland Avenue and are excited to be planning and creating a wonderful new mixed-use neighbourhood," said Jamie Crich, president of Auburn. "We are working on development concepts and have a vision for a range of housing forms and densities on the site along with some office, commercial space and parks. The site is adjacent to the ION LRT line and close to downtown Kitchener, and we think there are a lot of great development opportunities here.

"We will create a vibrant neighbourhood and do our best to pay tribute to the history and legacy of the Schneiders operation on Courtland."

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says Auburn has a strong track record and looks forward to seeing its vision for developing this land.

"I have no doubt that their vision for this site will align with our desire to build complete communities where people and businesses thrive," he said. "We look forward to seeing this exciting development come to life in a modern way while still giving a nod to this site’s history."

More details about the vision and plan for the site will be prepared in the coming year. Clean up and initial steps to prepare the site for future development will begin in 2018.