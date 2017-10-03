Schneiders site sold to London developer

The former Schneiders meat processing plant in Kitchener’s Mill-Courtland community has been bought by London-based Auburn Developments, which has plans for a mixed-use development to be built over the next seven years.
“When fully developed the site will become Kitchener’s largest housing development, an urban village sprawling over 11 hectares (27.6 acres) of property,”according to Coun. Frank Etherington, who broke the news Tuesday morning on his online blog.
Preliminary plans for the development were announced this morning after the site stood empty for three years.
Etherington says the Schneiders site is likely to eventually accommodate more than 2,000 housing units next to the LRT on Borden Avenue.
He says Auburn is considering a mix of residential, light commercial and other uses on the site which has 750,000 square feet of vacant industrial and office possibilities as well as 150,000 square feet of converted commercial space.
"Some existing buildings will be demolished while the office structure and warehouse could be converted for other uses. Planners are looking at a mix of residential, commercial and institutional and office use along Courtland."
According to a press release issued by the CBRE real estate and investment firm, Auburn has extensive experience in Waterloo Region. Auburn has received accolades for its transformation of the Arrow Shirt factory into the Arrow Lofts in downtown Kitchener and The Barrel Yards community in Uptown Waterloo on the site of the former Canada Barrel factory.
“We are thrilled to have purchased the 27.6-acre former Schneiders plant on Courtland Avenue and are excited to be planning and creating a wonderful new mixed-use neighbourhood," said Jamie Crich, president of Auburn. "We are working on development concepts and have a vision for a range of housing forms and densities on the site along with some office, commercial space and parks. The site is adjacent to the ION LRT line and close to downtown Kitchener, and we think there are a lot of great development opportunities here.
"We will create a vibrant neighbourhood and do our best to pay tribute to the history and legacy of the Schneiders operation on Courtland."
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says Auburn has a strong track record and looks forward to seeing its vision for developing this land.
"I have no doubt that their vision for this site will align with our desire to build complete communities where people and businesses thrive," he said. "We look forward to seeing this exciting development come to life in a modern way while still giving a nod to this site’s history."
More details about the vision and plan for the site will be prepared in the coming year. Clean up and initial steps to prepare the site for future development will begin in 2018.
