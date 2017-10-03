NewsAlert: Fourth Canadian confirmed dead in Vegas

A fourth Canadian has been confirmed dead in a mass shooting at a country music show in Las Vegas.
Tara Roe Smith, who was 34 and lived in Okotoks, Alta., was there with her husband, Zach, for a weekend getaway.
Her aunt, Val Rodgers, confirmed that Roe Smith died when a gunman open fire on the crowd, killing nearly 60 people.
Rodgers says Roe Smith was a beautiful soul.
The mother of two young boys is the third Albertan confirmed dead in the shooting.
By The Canadian Press
