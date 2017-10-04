BMO: some Progress Energy assets for sale

TORONTO — BMO Capital Markets says it has been hired by Progress Energy to assist with the sale of production lands, gas plants and an extensive pipeline network in Alberta.

A sale of assets would be the latest retreat from Canada for Petronas, a Malaysian state-owned energy company that bought Progress Energy in 2012.

Petronas announced in July that it no longer planned to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in British Columbia due to changed market conditions.

BMO Capital's website says it's handling the sale of Progress Energy assets that produce the oil-equivalent of about 5,500 barrels per day, including natural gas.