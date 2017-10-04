Elucid Labs continues to garner attention as it brings its game-changing AI device to market

“Skin cancer is on the rise worldwide,” said Wong. “The number of skin cancers worldwide are actually greater than the other most frequent cancers combined.

“Many of those cases are hard to catch, because a lot of people have a lot of moles and its hard to identify if something is going wrong. Right now we feel the number of people who are suffering from this disease might be even higher.”

The usual way to determine if a mole or a basal cell is cancerous is to note the changes and the asymmetry of the area. If there is bleeding or oozing, that can be another indication.

“It is one of the most readily treatable forms of cancer, especially early on,“ said Wong. “Usually its just about cutting it out and that’s it.”

The doctor will then surgically remove the mole or the basal cell and send it for a biopsy. That process takes a while until the patient gets their results and can lead to some consternation until the results are in.

“They will be able to do this faster with less surgeries and be able to see more people,” said Wong. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Later-stage skin cancer, especially melanoma, can be deadly which makes early diagnosis essential. “We want to provide the optimal diagnosis in a way a doctor can really understand the results,” said Wong

“Our goal was to use our research to identify them very early so that they can be dealt with and there is pretty much no side effects,” said Wong. “That’s what has motivated us — we like to do great fundamental research and take these great big ideas and execute them and turn them into a tangible, commercialized form that can effect the world.”

The key is to get something that not only works but that people can trust, and Wong said they are working closely with doctors and clinicians to make sure it meets their needs.

“It’s when you can take research from these different perspectives that you get something that not only works but that people can trust,” said Wong. “There is a lot of talk about AI in medicine and one of the biggest barriers in my opinion is the level of trust you can have in it.

“Doctors might be hesitant to listen to something that just tells them what the answers are without explaining. What we’re trying to do is build an unique, integrated system that provides all the information to the doctor that will aid in their decisions.

“At the end of the day, the doctor makes the decision what to do.”

Kazemzadeh, a serial entrepreneur, said Elucid is ready to make a splash in both the community and in the market. “We think we can be the provider for medial assistance to all aspects of medicine,” he said.



