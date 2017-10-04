Police to use automated system to scan licence plates

Waterloo Regional Police will use artificial intelligence to check licence plates with a new specially equipped vehicle that is already on the streets.

Police officially unveiled the automated licence plate recognition vehicle at the Police Services Board meeting Wednesday morning.

The vehicle, which has four cameras mounted near the light bar on the roof, can scan between 3,000 and 5,000 plates per shift. An Ontario Provincial Police-curated “hot list” is automatically uploaded and if the licence plate comes back as hot (i.e. stolen, does not have insurance or driver has a suspended licence), it will alert the officer.

The traffic officer will double-check that it is the correct vehicle, then conduct a traffic stop.

This is the first vehicle of its kind for the Waterloo Regional Police, but other municipalities have been using the technology for years.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin said WRPS “strategically” waited for other municipalities to take on the project so any issues could be smoothed out.

When asked if there were any guarantees or estimates on how many “hits” a vehicle would get during a typical shift, Kevin Thaler, deputy chief of operations, said: “One analogy is that the vehicle didn’t get off the same street its entire shift.”

While there are privacy concerns about the storage of licence plate numbers, the Police Services Board was told that all licence plates scanned are immediately deleted, unless they come back hot. The police service has also set up an internal auditing process to ensure that happens.

The total cost of the project is about $60,000, which is covered by a provincial grant.

According to Larkin, in a standard cruiser, officers would only be able to check between 35 and 50 licence plates manually per shift.