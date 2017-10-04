Proposed police budget could have 0.76 per cent impact on tax rates

Regional property tax bills could go up by 0.76 per cent if the Waterloo Regional Police budget goes forward as proposed.75956047595604

The management of the police service presented their budget to the police board Wednesday, and it includes nearly $24 million in capital costs for 2018.

One of the major costs for next year will be the renovations to 200 Frederick St., the former provincial courthouse, as the service converts it over to house its new central division headquarters. A total of $8 million is allocated for the project in 2018.

Galloway described the 200 Frederick St. project, which is expected to cost $46 million when it’s all said and done, as “overwhelming.”

The building, which will house the new central division once it is re-opened in 2020, was purchased by the police service this year. The police have budgeted $8 million to cover the cost of renovating the building.

The project coincides with a major voice radio project, which is expected to cost more than $2 million on the capital side of the budget in 2018.

“It’s a timing piece. Some of it is unfortunate,” said Police Chief Bryan Larkin, after being questioned by chair Tom Galloway about the costs. “I think we need to be a little less ambitious — ambition is a good thing — but in reality, we won’t be able to finish some of those projects.”

Galloway requested that staff shave a tenth of a per cent from the proposed increase.

“I want to see what a .66 increase instead of a .76 increase looks like, and I want the board to be able to make some decisions,” said Galloway.

On the operational side of the budget, there is a proposed $4.5-million increase, spurred in part by a $1-million increase in debt servicing, and general increases in other categories, such as maintenance and salaries.