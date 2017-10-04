U.S. education secretary cancels Ontario trip

TORONTO — U.S. President Donald Trump's education secretary has cancelled a planned visit to Ontario to learn about its public school system.

News of Betsy DeVos' visit had angered teachers' groups and unions, who said she prioritizes the needs of private schools over the public system.

She advocates for school choice, which includes vouchers that allow kids to attend charter schools — which are publicly funded but privately operated — or private schools on the public dime.

A spokesman for Ontario's education minister says the trip — listed on DeVos' weekly itinerary for Thursday and Friday — is cancelled due to "scheduling conflicts."