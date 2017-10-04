Would-be thief in Rio chased out by jiu-jitsu students

RIO DE JANEIRO — A would-be thief in a Rio de Janeiro suburb apparently chose the wrong gym to rob.

Surveillance camera footage shared widely on social media shows the man entering the gym and jumping a turnstile after arguing with the receptionist. Several seconds later, the man is seen jumping back over the turnstile and fleeing outside. He is chased by several jiu-jitsu students dressed in uniforms.

Jiu-jitsu teacher Edgar Neto told The Associated Press that the incident happened Monday night and he reported it to police.

The man managed to escape. Police said Wednesday he hasn't been arrested, but they have recovered one of his sandals that fell off during the chase.