Buildings evacuated in Trois-Riveres, Que.

TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. — Police say several downtown buildings in Trois-Rivieres, Que., have been evacuated due to the presence of suspicious objects.

A security perimeter has been erected around the area where a suitcase was found.

Police have also cordoned off a second area around a building housing Radio-Canada's offices after a suspicious bag was spotted.

Firefighters are on site and Quebec provincial police have been called in to help the local officers.